First Alert Friday Forecast

The upper pattern that has kept our weather unusually pleasant this week is breaking down, allowing our weather to get ‘back to normal’ over the next few days. Today will be a transition day, with warmer and more humid conditions, but not especially steamy as a warm front remains to our southwest. By the weekend we’ll have afternoon temps back to around 90, with dew points back to around 70. In fact it looks like as we get into early next week we’ll actually be a bit hotter and more humid than ‘average’. Heat indices look to be back to around 100-105 by Monday afternoon.