Face masks versus shields: Which is better and are shields compliant?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio has mandated “face coverings” for Ohioans out in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But does the term “face covering” cover face masks?
The order mentions masks, but not shields but doesn’t address shields, so there’s a debate as to whether shields satisfy the directive.
The other question: Which is better?
“There’s significantly more research regarding the use of paper or cloth mask than there are of face shields,” says Suzanne Hrusch, of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
But an incorrectly worn shield won’t protect you against coronavirus.
"Let's face it, if you have a paper mask on and it's always under your chin or you're have a cloth mask on and you're never wearing it correctly or always fidgeting or touching it a lot, the potential transmission from hands to mouth, hands to face, or hands to eyes could be greater."
Hrusch says shields might be an option for people, particularly children, who can’t wear masks.
“Little kids aren’t going to tolerate a mask on their face. Kids with special needs might not be able to do that so although face shields, although not our first choice, face shields would be an alternative that would work for the younger ones or children that are hearing impaired or have different disabilities,” she says.
Hearing impaired adults and children need to read lips, obscured by a mask, but not a shield.
And even though the shield doesn’t have a seal so germs can escape out the bottom and sides, they do have advantages.
“The face shield has protection over your eyes and we like the fact if you cough or sneeze on a face shield, it can be disinfected,” says Hrusch. “Once a cloth or paper mask gets soaked, it’s contaminated.”
The best protection: Wearing a shield over a mask.
