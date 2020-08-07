Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Two are from Saline County and one is from Gallatin County.
By Ashley Smith | August 7, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 5:54 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 7, 2020, of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has had a total of 129 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.

White County has had a total of 67 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.

