Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified on August 7, 2020, of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two are from Saline County and one is from Gallatin County.
Saline County has had a total of 129 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.
White County has had a total of 67 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
