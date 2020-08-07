Crews respond to plane crash at airport in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a plane crash at the airport on Friday, August 7.
According to Bryn O’Neil, maintenance supervisor at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, a plane’s landing gear collapsed around 2 p.m.
He called it a “low-speed” crash. No one was injured.
According to Tony Molinaro, Great Lakes spokesperson for the FAA, the preliminary report showed a single-engine CubCrafter Cub EX landed on Runway 11 after its right, main gear collapsed.
He said the aircraft has substantial damage.
The Williamson County Fire Protection District responded.
