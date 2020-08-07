CPR classes adjust to COVID-19 guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU and JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of CPR, you think of being in close proximity to others.
For that reason, some CPR courses had to stop in the Heartland, classes have adjusted since that shut down to keep people safe.
“Everybody was kind of freaking out, assuming the pool was still going to be open. That they might not be certified,” Brent Shenberg said.
Brent Shenberg is a life guard manager at Cape Splash. He also teaches CPR, but had to stop back in March.
“When everything started to get crazy, The Red Cross came out and said we weren’t allowed to teach any classes,” Shenberg said.
Thanks to a 120 day extension, his lifeguards can keep their certifications until October.
“They kind of saw it was going to be a little more drawn out,” Shenberg said.
Scott Givens teaches CPR at Healthpoint Fitness in Jackson. He says since they re-opened in early May, lots of people are attending.
“Its not affected attendance, just affects how they do the class,” Givens said.
"We don't do the breathing aspect of it just to prevent spreading"
"We're just avoiding that now."
Givens said only 10 people can attend the class and sometimes Healthpoint has to turn people away.
“That way they’re social distanced, we have a one-to-one or try to have a one-to-one ratio of a mannequin that way they don’t have to share,” Givens said.
"My assumption is for the next several months its going to be like this, which is fine since they still get the same experience."
Givens said he will continue to limit class sizes and increase cleaning until the CDC and American Heart Association give him an update.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.