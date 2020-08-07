Classic cars to be auctioned off at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 100 classic cars will be parked inside the Show Me Center for an auction.
The Smith’s Auction Company will be auctioning off the vehicles, along with other items on Saturday, August 8. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other than a blood drive, it’s the first event inside the Show Me Center since the middle of March.
Masks will be required and the Show Me Center is taking other safety precautions, as well.
Tickets for adults are $10. Those 16 years old and under are free.
