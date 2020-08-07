Cape Girardeau Co. businesses can apply for CARES Act business grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic didn’t take it easy on Heartland businesses.
“Every penny helps right,” said Taylor Laws, Cape Chamber’s Marketing and Communication Specialist.
Business owners in Cape Girardeau County can now apply to the CARES Act Business Grant to get some relief.
“We were all blindsided by this pandemic. So when businesses sit down at the beginning of the year to plan out their budget for the year, there were so many expenses that everyone experienced whether it was hand sanitizer or face coverings, shields to protect their employees and their customers,” said Laws. “And so that’s a big chunk of money that they weren’t expecting, and that we want to help them recover.”
Applicants can request funds to cover certain expenses from the COVID-19 public health emergency that were not accounted for in their most recent budget, approved as of March 27, 2020. The expenses must be from March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020.
Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET will review the applications. Businesses can submit more than one application if more eligible purchases are made after the first application.
“We will keep giving out these grants until that specific money is all used up.” said Laws.
According to Laws, the money awarded must then be used for purchases related to COVID-19.
“I would say it’s a fairly easy application, it’s just thorough. So, it’s worth it just to take a little time to at least try to get some free money and some free reimbursement,” she said.
Applications will be processed within 15 days and if approved, applicants will receive a check within 30 days of submitting the application.
