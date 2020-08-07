Bi-County Health Department reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith | August 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 3:54 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Both Franklin County and Williamson County have nine new cases.

There have been a total of 389 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 164 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 5 deaths in Williamson County.

213 have recovered in Williamson County and 86 have recovered in Franklin County.

