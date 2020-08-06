What you need to know Aug. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 6.
Some of the coolest areas of the Heartland this morning could see patchy fog.
Morning temperatures will range in the lower 50s in southern Illinois to the low 60s in southeast Missouri near the bootheel.
This afternoon will be sunny with a few light clouds.
High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.
Summer heat, humidity and scattered storm chances return on Saturday.
Highs will be back in the lower 90s.
- People in the Japanese city of Hiroshima offered prayers and laid flowers early Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb attack.
- A Kennett pastor who lost his church in an accident was blessed by a pastor who decided it was time to retire.
- Gov. Mike Parson announced updated guidance in reopening schools in Missouri, which includes how to handle positive cases and how to help local health officials with contact tracing.
- A new gold rush is underway due to the pandemic.
- After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.
- Spectator plans for the 146th Kentucky Derby are still in the works, but tourism officials question if visitors will attend the event.
- A Minneapolis commission decided Wednesday to take more time to review a City Council amendment to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, ending the possibility of voters deciding the issue in November.
- Facebook has deleted a post by President Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
- More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.
- FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday.
- Video taken Tuesday during a wedding photo shoot in Lebanon captures the massive explosion in Beirut.
- Starting this month, Walmart begins transforming its parking lots into drive-in cinemas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.