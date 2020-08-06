Westbound I-24 down to 1 lane near 8 mile marker due to crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane between mile markers 11 and 7 due to a crash.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says McCracken County emergency management reported a CMV rolled over onto the side along I-24 westbound around the 8 mile marker near Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the westbound on-ramp at Exit 11 is closed, as well.
Drivers are asked to self-detour at Exit 11 and follow the I-24 Downtown Loop through Paduch to avoid the traffic backup. The estimated duration is two hours.
