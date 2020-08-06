Temperatures begin to warm into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the area with below average temperatures and sunny skies. Skies will be clear tonight and this will once again allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. We do not think we will be as cool as last night but we will be below average once again. Readings during the early evening hours will fall into the 60s.
We will see mostly sunny skies to start off our Friday. We will likely see a few clouds develop during the afternoon but no rain is expected. Saturday we will be watching a thunderstorm complex to our northwest. There is a slim chance this system will move into the area late Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 80s.
Hotter conditions will move into the Heartland over the weekend into the first of next week. We will likely see a more unsettled weather pattern towards the middle of next week with afternoon storms likely.
