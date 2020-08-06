So. Ill. Ameren crews to help restore power following Hurricane Isaias

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Power restoration is underway along the East Coast following Hurricane Isaias.
The Category 1 storm made landfall near Myrtle Beach, North Carolina on the evening of Aug. 3 and continued to cause damage along the East Coast as it entered into Canada.
Sustained winds of 90 miles per hour knocked out power to millions living in the storms path.
To help with repairing damage and restoring power efforts, Ameren Illinois has sent approximately 50 personnel and 70 contractor personnel, including linemen, fleet, logistics and safety to assist crews in Connecticut.
Some of the crew members are from the Marion, Anna and Sparta operating centers.
The southern Illinois crew left for Connecticut on Thursday morning, Aug. 6.
Ameren Missouri has also sent crews to help with restoring power and repairing damage.
More than 125 crew members and contractors from Missouri will be assisting crews in New Jersey.
In addition to conducting job safety precautions, crews will also be following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Crews will be practicing social distancing and using protective eyewear, face coverings and gloves.
