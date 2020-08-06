S7HD reports one new COVID-19 related death

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
He was a man in his 60s in Pulaski County.
There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
The health department has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Hardin County and Massac County have one more case each. Two cases are in Johnson County and five cases are in Union County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 546 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms a total of 8,832 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of July 31.
One new recovered case of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Currently, there are 348 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
