Re-incarceration rate of McCracken County Jail graduates at 0%

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Since May 2019, 33 McCracken County inmates have graduated from there technical courses and 17 have gotten the GED.
Of the 33 that graduated from technical courses, 16 have been released. None have been re-incarcerated.
The jail offers courses in welding, HVAC, deckhand, and electrical.
The 16 that were released, all but four have maintained their employment. The four that lost their jobs were laid-off due to COVID-19.
Currently the programs are on hold due to the virus.
No tax dollars are spent on these programs, they are funded through commissary proceeds as well as donations.
This year, the jail was $596,598.67 under its projected budget.
