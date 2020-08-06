Police: Shots fired from vehicle at 2 victims in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say two people were shot at from a vehicle on Wednesday night, August 6.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 10:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They say unknown suspect(s) fired shots at two victims from a gold Cadillac.
The car then left in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries reported from the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
