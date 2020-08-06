Police ask for help identifying donation box theft suspect

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
The suspect is accused of taking a donation box from a business late Tuesday night, Aug. 4.
Police said the suspect entered into the Huck’s gas station and convenience store located at 2700 W. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. and went into the Gaming Room.
While in the Gaming Room, the suspect reportedly took the Karing for Kids donation box. The box had cash donations inside.
The suspect then left the store and left in an older Nissan Senrta. The vehicle is described to be dark in color with the front passenger headlight duck taped in order to keep it in place on the hood of the car.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.