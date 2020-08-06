Police ask for help identifying donation box theft suspect

Police ask for help identifying donation box theft suspect
Marion Police are trying to identify the person in these photos. The suspect is wanted for stealing a donation box from a Huck's store. (Source: Marion Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | August 6, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:24 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

The suspect is accused of taking a donation box from a business late Tuesday night, Aug. 4.

Police said the suspect entered into the Huck’s gas station and convenience store located at 2700 W. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. and went into the Gaming Room.

While in the Gaming Room, the suspect reportedly took the Karing for Kids donation box. The box had cash donations inside.

The suspect then left the store and left in an older Nissan Senrta. The vehicle is described to be dark in color with the front passenger headlight duck taped in order to keep it in place on the hood of the car.

Marion Police said the donation box theft suspect left the Huck's store in a dark colored, older model Nissan Senrta with the front passenger headlight duck taped to the hood of the car. (Source: Marion Police Department/Facebook)
Marion Police said the donation box theft suspect left the Huck's store in a dark colored, older model Nissan Senrta with the front passenger headlight duck taped to the hood of the car. (Source: Marion Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Marion Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

CAN YOU HELP US to identify this person in regards to a reported theft that occurred at Huck’s, 2700 W. Main St. on...

Posted by City of Marion IL Police Dept on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.