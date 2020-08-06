Perry Co., Mo. Health Dept. alerts public to possible COVID-19 exposure at O’Reily Auto Parts

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The health department is alerting the public to a possible COVID-19 exposure at a business.
If you were at O’Reily Auto Parts on the following days, the Perry County Health Department asks that you monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure.
- Saturday, August 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 2 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Individuals who were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes are at increased risk.
Anyone who develops symptoms is encouraged to reach out to their medical provider, get tested and stay home until you get the test results.
According to the health department, the affected business has been contacted and is following recommendations in response to this exposure.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.