O’Donnell guilty plea: ‘I intentionally killed her, then hid the body'

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator at her home in Pocahontas will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.
It is the latest and final twist in a murder investigation that garnered national attention.
Rebecca “Becky” O’Donnell previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of Linda Collins.
During a court hearing at the Randolph County Courthouse on Thursday, O’Donnell changed her plea to guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
“I went to Linda’s house, and I intentionally killed her and then hid the body,” O’Donnell told the judge, according to our content partner KATV’s Janelle Lilley, who was also in the courtroom.
She also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in the Jackson County case. The plea will be treated as a guilty plea. according to Lilley.
O’Donnell remained stoic as Judge John Fogleman reviewed the plea deal. She answered his questions calmly with no display of emotion. Neither Collins nor O’Donnell’s family members showed any emotion as she entered her plea.
After reviewing the case, Fogleman sentenced O’Donnell to a total of 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections:
- 40 years on the first charge of murder and 3 years on the charge of abusing a corpse.
- He also sentenced her to 7 years each for the two Jackson County charges of solicitation to commit capital murder.
- The two Jackson County charges will run concurrently (same time) but will be added to the Randolph County sentence of 43 years for a total of 50 years.
Following the sentencing, Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News’ Miranda Reynolds that O’Donnell stabbed Collins to death.
Background
Linda Collins was found dead on June 4, 2019 outside her home on Highway 90 West.
When police found her body, they could not immediately confirm Collins’s identity.
“The condition of the body prevented any immediate positive identification,” Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said during a June 6 news conference.
For more than a week the Pocahontas community and those who worked with Collins during her time in the General Assembly in Little Rock waited for news of an arrest.
That news came on June 14, 2019.
Authorities arrested O’Donnell at 4 p.m. during a traffic stop on Highway 62 West. She was headed to Collins’s memorial service.
Instead of arriving at the funeral home, she arrived in a jail cell.
It was news that shocked Collins’s friends and family.
She and O’Donnell had been close friends and were seen together in photographs on social media. O’Donnell worked with Collins on her last political campaign and was a witness in Collins’s divorce from her ex-husband.
“We are sickened and upset that someone so close to Linda would be involved in such a terrible, heartless crime,” the Collins family said in a statement released to Region 8 News.
New Judges, New Prosecutors
In the weeks and months following O’Donnell’s arrest, the case kept taking turn after turn.
Several judges were appointed, then recused on the case.
Judge Harold Erwin was the original judge. For unknown reasons, he recused himself, but not before sealing the records thus preventing information on the investigation from being released.
Retired Circuit Judge David Goodson of Paragould then found himself on the case, thanks to an appointment from the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Goodson eventually asked for his assignment to end.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge John Fogleman became the final judge to oversee the hearings. He’s presided on the case since late November 2019.
In December 2019, Third Judicial District Prosecutor Henry Boyce also stepped down from the case.
Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp appointed a longtime prosecutor from south Arkansas to the case. Robert Dittrich of Stuttgart has been prosecuting the case since then, leading to the guilty plea from O’Donnell.
Motive & Search Warrants
The big question surrounding Collins’s murder was: Why?
Why did Becky O’Donnell murder her close friend?
In an April 2020 court filing, prosecutors said the murder was committed for monetary gain and to avoid arrest. But they didn’t elaborate past that.
Most of the information about what prosecutors were using for evidence came in the form of search warrants.
In April, Judge Fogleman signed a search warrant to allow investigators to look through a 2011 Ford Focus belonging to O’Donnell’s mother. Another search warrant allowed authorities to search computers and storage devices Collins owned and the Rock & Roll Highway 67 Inn / Zenas Hospitality Corporation.
Other search warrants involved Collins’s Google account – including her email and list of logins from May 25, 2019 through June 4, 2019.
Standing by His Woman
As Becky O’Donnell sat in a jail cell, a key figure who supported her was Tim Loggains, her fiancé.
He spoke with ABC’s TJ Holmes on June 26, 2019. He said he believed police made a huge and inexplicable error.
“I just told her, they found Linda dead,” Loggains said in the 2019 interview. “She collapsed.”
Loggains said O’Donnell was the last person known to have seen Collins alive on May 28 when the woman took her to lunch. He described their relationship has being more than friends. He said they were like sisters.
They were so close that Loggains said O’Donnell was a corroborating witness in Collins’s divorce and he had power of attorney over Collins and oversaw some of her financial matters which he admitted brought him under some public scrutiny.
“She’s not capable of this,” Loggains told Holmes in that interview. “Either she is the best actress in the world and completely fooled me or there’s not a chance she did this.”
Jackson County, Ark. Charges
O’Donnell spent her time in jail in the Jackson County Detention Center.
It was in those jail cells that she found herself in more trouble.
In January 2020, O’Donnell appeared in court on new charges. She was accused of attempting to hire several inmates to kill Collins’s ex-husband, prosecutor Henry Boyce, and Judge Harold Erwin.
One of the inmates told investigators that O’Donnell wanted the death of Collins’s ex-husband to look like a suicide. She told the inmate, court records revealed, to steal Smith’s gold and silver as payment for the hit job.
O’Donnell also told the inmate to destroy her car which was being held in Randolph County as investigators looked for evidence.
During Thursday’s hearing, the State said it had video evidence from inside the jail of O’Donnell passing a note to one of the inmates. The FBI confirmed it was in O’Donnell’s handwriting.
Conclusion
Turn after turn, the Linda Collins murder case captivated the Pocahontas community and the country.
Despite changes in judges and prosecutors and numerous motions and search warrants, the case ended without a trial.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Rebecca O’Donnell accepted a plea deal from the state.
With her guilty plea and 50-year sentence, she will likely spend the rest of her life in prison. It also brings the murder investigation of Linda Collins to a close 1 year, 2 months and 2 days after Collins’ was found dead.
