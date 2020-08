It will still be a pleasant start to the day on Friday. Lows won’t be as cool as the past couple of mornings, but we will still drop into the 50s and lower 60s. Lots of sunshine will warm us up quickly, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity kick back in over the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a chance for a few scattered storms. Next week look hot and sticky too, with numerous chances for scattered storms.