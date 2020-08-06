New Concord Man arrested for murder,other charges for 2019 fatal crash

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested Shannon L. Jarvis, 40 of New Concord, Kentucky, for charges relating to a 2019 Calloway County fatal crash.
On August 23, 2019, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash first, then KSP was later requested to perform a crash analysis and reconstruction.
Initial investigation showed Jarvis was traveling south on KY 121 S near the 6.6 mile marker. He was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
At the same time, Mary J. Cole, 80 of New Concord, was traveling north on KY 121 S. She was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
For an unknown reason, Jarvis crossed into the northbound lane into the path of Cole, causing a head on crash.
Jarvis was transported from the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.
Jarvis was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.
He is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st Offense, and other traffic offenses.
The investigation continues by KSP Reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and Reconstructionist Sergeant Eric Fields.
