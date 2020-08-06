1,953 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new confirmed cases on Thursday, August 6, including 21 additional deaths.
Newly reported deaths from the virus include one person in their 60s from Williamson County, a man in his 50s from Union County and a woman in her 60s from Saline County.
As of Thursday, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,937,749 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
