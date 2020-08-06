Marion, Ill. police investigating stolen side-by-side

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a theft at Pappy’s Outdoors.
They’re looking for a commercial truck involved in the theft of a 2019 Kubota RTV1140.
According to the police, the Kubota was stolen on July 31 around 3 a.m. They say the truck left the business pulling the Kubota on a trailer.
The truck has an unknown design on the side of the door. It was last seen driving onto Interstate 57 southbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.