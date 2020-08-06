5 loans totalling more than $7M approved for Ky. communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Some Kentucky cities will receive project loans totaling $7,230,900.
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Thursday, August 6.
Five project loans from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority were approved for wastewater and sewer system improvements in the cities of Bardstown, Calvert City, Dawson Springs, Lewisburg and Whitesburg.
The City of Bardstown was approved for a $1,472,400 Fund B loan for improvements to the wastewater treatment system. Upon completion, the Corman’s Crossing, Royal Crest and American Greetings pump stations will be updated to increase capacity. The city will use the loan to add new controls and valve vaults, convert to wet pit submersible pumps, upgrade access roads and add an emergency generator. Upgrades will allow stations to meet current and anticipated demand and will make stations safer by reducing confined space entry hazards. The project will better serve 8,000 Kentuckians.
Calvert City was approved for a $2,908,500 Fund A loan for the wastewater treatment plant influent lift station and plant improvements project. The city will use the loan to rehabilitate the existing system, which will improve disinfection, aeration and mixing systems. Upon completion, the project will provide better, more reliable service for 1,700 households.
Dawson Springs was approved for a $1 million Fund A loan to make clarifier improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve sewer lines and reduce inflow and infiltration. Upon completion, the city will better serve 800 sewer customers and 950 water customers.
Lewisburg was approved for a $750,000 Fund A loan to rehabilitate approximately 2,650 linear feet of sanitary sewer line and 14 manholes in the city’s collection system. Upon completion, the project will decrease sanitary sewer overflows and improve services for 360 households.
The City of Whitesburg was approved for a $1.1 million Fund F loan to replace two water tanks, which will increase storage and improve the water system. The updates will better serve 1,400 households and will allow the city to wholesale water to the Letcher County water and sewer district.
