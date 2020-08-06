5 loans totalling more than $7M approved for Ky. communities

The City of Bardstown was approved for a $1,472,400 Fund B loan for improvements to the wastewater treatment system. Upon completion, the Corman’s Crossing, Royal Crest and American Greetings pump stations will be updated to increase capacity. The city will use the loan to add new controls and valve vaults, convert to wet pit submersible pumps, upgrade access roads and add an emergency generator. Upgrades will allow stations to meet current and anticipated demand and will make stations safer by reducing confined space entry hazards. The project will better serve 8,000 Kentuckians.