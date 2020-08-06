Kennett pastor gets free church building after original building destroyed

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Two pastors in the Missouri Bootheel, who had not spoken to each other until last December, now share an unbreakable bond.
“It’s just amazing how God can touch each other,” Elder Carl Roland said.
Roland and Pastor Charles James did not know each other, but an accident in December would bring the two together.
James said he had been a pastor for 51 years when he decided to retire.
Around the same time, Elder Roland lost his church on 1st Street in Kennett after a vehicle had run into it again.
“We got hit by a car one time and the Lord blessed us and they fixed it and we stayed there,” Roland said. “Well, we got hit again, This time, that there was too much damage done.”
So, Elder Roland was looking for a place to worship, so he began to pray.
“Believing the Lord would provide another place for us to worship,” Roland said.
Elder Roland called Pastor James and asked if he was planning to retire and if so, was the church going to close down. He had the idea to buy the building, if so.
“Yes, they were thinking about doing that, but there were a couple more people that made that decision,” Roland said.
So, Pastor James gave Elder Roland the numbers of the Deacons of his church and Roland gave them a call.
He learned that the church was having their last Bible study and invited Elder Roland out to meet the members.
They welcomed him and escorted him around the building, and then Elder Roland was asked if he wanted to know the price being offered.
“I said, well, yeah we need to know price to see what we are going to do,” Elder Roland said. “He said, well the price is free.”
Pastor James’ congregation gave Elder Roland and his Trinity Worship Center a free church building that is fully furnished.
“They got a kitchen down through there for them to have fellowship, two classrooms, baptistry, two dressing rooms. They got everything they need there,” James said.
It was something that floored Elder Roland, but it was also presented a lesson for everyone.
With everything going on in the world, both men said this shows we are all one and we all can come together.
“I want people to know that God is a God of one human race,” Roland said. “And we all know God’s people and God’s creation.”
“Even amidst all the evil, race, and all that in the country, he is still wonderful God,” James said.
And while Pastor James no longer pastors full-time, he has taught Elder Roland’s congregation from time to time.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.