IDES announces 20 weeks of state extended benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced 20 weeks of state extended benefits are now available.
The benefits are for those who used up the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
You can click here for more information.
Illinois law provides for 20 weeks of EB during the times of “high unemployment,” instead of the 13 weeks of EB that was available in Illinois since May.
Currently, there are 30 states providing 13 weeks of EB, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of EB. South Dakota is the only state not currently providing any number of EB weeks.
