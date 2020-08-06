Human remains found in Trigg County cemetery; KSP invesigates

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - Human remains have been found in the wood line, in a cemetery located off Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz, Ky.
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) help.
The initial investigation by KSP detectives found that the remains were decomposed and there was no form of identification with the body.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 7th at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky.
The investigation is ongoing at this time by Detective David Dick.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and the Trigg County Coroner.
Anyone with information regarding the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.