Graves County Health Department announces 3 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department is reporting three new cases of COVID-19
This marks the 533rd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.
“The best thing that we can do right now is to put other people first.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Every day it is hard not to slip back into our old ways prior to this virus. Please be steadfast for your sake as well as those around you.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
