Gov. Parson to meet with Southeast University leaders, attend Sikeston Rodeo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to meet with leaders at Southeast Missouri State University on Friday, Aug. 7.
The meeting will take place on Southeast’s campus at the University Center Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Currently, Gov. Parson has been making statewide stops to discuss reopening plans this fall with higher education institutions.
At some of the meetings, educators have shared the effects and challenges they are facing with COVID-19.
After the meeting on Southeast’s campus, Heartland News has learned the governor will be attending the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
We’ve been told Parson will address the crowd.
This is the second visit the governor has made to Cape Girardeau County within the past two weeks.
On July 23, Parson met with Cape Girardeau County leaders and law enforcement to discuss violent crime ahead of the special session in Jefferson City.
