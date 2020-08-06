Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Kentucky Department of Public Heath reported 546 new virus cases and one death on Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear said of the new cases, 21 are children ages 5 and younger, including seven under the age of one, with one of these being only 18 days old.
Currently, 32,741 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 752 have died.
