First Alert Thursday Outlook

Our unusually pleasant pattern will hold for about one more day, before we quickly transition ‘back to normal’ by the upcoming weekend. Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with slightly higher dew points and less of a breeze, but afternoon highs will be about 80 north to 85 south. And it will remain dry and mainly clear. By Friday, upper levels begin to warm and we’ll get warmer and more humid (but still not too steamy), but by the weekend we’ll have afternoon highs near 90 again, with dew points pushing 70.