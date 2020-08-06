Egyptian Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | August 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:08 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of ten Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five residents are from Saline County, two are from Gallatin County, and three are from White County.

Saline County has had a total of 127 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.

White County has had a total of 67 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has a total of 50 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

