Egyptian Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of ten Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five residents are from Saline County, two are from Gallatin County, and three are from White County.
After further investigation, a case from White County reported yesterday, has been transferred to their county health department.
Saline County has had a total of 127 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.
White County has had a total of 67 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 50 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
