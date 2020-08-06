Dorena-Hickman Ferry down for repairs

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been shut down for the last several days due to a need for repairs.
Kentucky transportation officials said there’s been a delay in operations due to the lack of part availability.
With the Ohio River Cairo Bridge currently closed, travelers must now reroute approximately two hours to cross into Kentucky.
The toll ferry has several daily crossings of the Mississippi River and is expected to be fully operational Friday morning, August 7.
