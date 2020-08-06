Cardinals announce regular season schedule following postponements due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals announced an update to the regular season schedule following the postponement of recent games due to COVID-19.
The four-game series against the Detroit Tigers was rescheduled as a double-header. The first game will be Thursday, August 13 at Comerica Park starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game will be Thursday, September 10 at Busch Stadium starting at 1:15 p.m.
It was originally scheduled for August 3-6.
The three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, which was set to be played at “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 13, was moved to Friday, August 14 at Guaranteed Rate Field starting at 7:10 p.m.
The three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers was rescheduled as part of three double-headers during scheduled meetings between the teams later in the season on:
- Monday, September 14 at Miller Park
- Wednesday, September 16 at Miller Park
- Friday, September 25 at Busch Stadium
The Brewers will serve as home team for Game 1. The series was originally scheduled for July 31-August 2.
