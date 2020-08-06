Cape Girardeau organization says job uncertainty means more people need help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau announced it would start disconnecting utilities for non-payment starting on August 12.
As job uncertainty continues, officials at one social service organization in Cape Girardeau say more and more people need help.
Calvin Garner with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri said they help people who need help catching up on utilities, rent or just need food.
"There was a moratorium for a short amount of time on evictions as well as utility shut offs now that has been released we're definitely seeing an increase of those folks that are coming in," Garner said.
Garner said right now the major issue is people aren't working enough.
“Places were closed and when businesses did reopen naturally they weren’t with full hours so I think across the board people nickel and dimed it paid a little here and there. I think most of the people weren’t able to pay a majority of their bills,” he said.
The Community Partnership offers help based on each person's situation.
And he said that’s why they’ve created an efficient way to get that assistance.
“So you know with all the safety precautions in place, we have an online portal that they can go on online and address the need that they have and one of our case managers will immediately reach back out,” he said.
You can click here for more information.
Garner said their goal is to help as many people as possible.
“Part of our mission of course is just self sufficiency and sustainability,” he said. “We just want to play a part that we know that if a person has a need in out community they can reach out to us.”
The City of Cape Girardeau said if you’re having trouble with your bills, you should reach out before your services are shut off.
