Butler County Sheriffs Department to Rehire Deputys

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Voters in Butler county approved a one quarter of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing law enforcement services for the county and funding to support current and future operations of the Sheriff’s Office and Jail.
Chief Deputy Wesley Popp says the depart is now able to rehire all of the staff that was previously laid off due to covid19 budget restrictions, including deputies, a process server and a new maintenance worker.
“We’ll be back at full staff from what we were, and then after January, the taxes will be implemented, and we’ll be slowly bring on more deputies, more investigators. And get staff to where we should’ve been a long time ago.”
Popp goes on to say the department wants to thank the community for approving the tax increase and wants to assure you they will continue to do their best, to put you first and keep you safe.
