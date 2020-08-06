Bi-County Health Department reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Four cases are in Franklin County, and 14 cases are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 380 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 155 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 5 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 213 have recovered in Williamson County and 86* have recovered in Franklin County.
