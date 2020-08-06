Another Cool and Sunny Morning!

Another cool and quiet morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the lower 50s in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri to the low 60s near the Bootheel. Patchy fog may be possible in the coolest areas this morning. Sunny skies today with a few light clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.
Get ready for summer to return with the 90s arriving back this weekend with the humid conditions. Scattered chances of storms on Saturday with small chances of isolated activity on Sunday.
-Lisa
