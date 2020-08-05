What you need to know Aug. 5

What you need to know Aug. 5
Mild, early fall-like temps continue today. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | August 5, 2020 at 3:27 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 3:27 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 5.

First Alert Weather

Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Humidity will be low.

Lows tonight return to the 50s.

The next few days will remain dry and mild into the end of the week.

Summer temps will creep back into the upper 80s by the weekend with higher humidity.

Rain and storm chances will also increase throughout the weekend.

Making headlines

  • Voters in Missouri cast their ballot for the state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Click here for the unofficial local and state results.
  • Saint Francis Healthcare System will build a new primary and urgent care facility in Jackson, Mo.
  • Gov. JB Pritzker announced the State of Illinois will provide $40 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to build a new inland port in Cairo at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
  • In a broadcast exclusive, President Donald Trump tells Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro he’s ready to step in to provide another stimulus to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Officials with the Red Cross in Lebanon say at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded after a massive explosion at port in Beirut sent shock waves throughout the city.
  • At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.