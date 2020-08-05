What you need to know Aug. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Humidity will be low.
Lows tonight return to the 50s.
The next few days will remain dry and mild into the end of the week.
Summer temps will creep back into the upper 80s by the weekend with higher humidity.
Rain and storm chances will also increase throughout the weekend.
- Voters in Missouri cast their ballot for the state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Click here for the unofficial local and state results.
- Saint Francis Healthcare System will build a new primary and urgent care facility in Jackson, Mo.
- Gov. JB Pritzker announced the State of Illinois will provide $40 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to build a new inland port in Cairo at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
- In a broadcast exclusive, President Donald Trump tells Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro he’s ready to step in to provide another stimulus to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Officials with the Red Cross in Lebanon say at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded after a massive explosion at port in Beirut sent shock waves throughout the city.
- At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.
- Organizers have canceled the Highway 61 Yard Sale due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.
- Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, said their cleaning wipes will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.
- The six Cardinals players who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been named. They include: catcher Yadier Molina, shortstop Paul DeJong, infielder Rangel Ravelo, infielder Edmundo Sosa and relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.
- Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.