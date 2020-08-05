Wayne Co. Health Center reports 1st COVID-19-related death

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Health Center reported its first COVID-19-related death.
They asked residents to remember to social distance, wear a mask when you’re in public, wash your hands often and sanitize all highly-touched areas.
As of Tuesday, August 4, the health center reported a total of 39 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 26 of them active cases. The health center reported 13 recovered cases, or those who completed isolation.
