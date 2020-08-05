Unseasonably Cool and Comfortable Morning!

A light jacket may be needed this morning with temperatures in the 50s! Mostly sunny skies today with high temps by the afternoon ranging in the upper 70s for northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri to the low 80s in our southern counties for southeast Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. It will be very comfortable as well with low dew points. Tonight, the 50s return again.
We are looking to hold on to a few more dry days heading into the end of the week. However, temperatures creep back into the upper 80s by the weekend feeling sticky again accompanied by chances of rain and storms.
-Lisa
