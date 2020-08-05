Two more very nice days.

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We saw temperatures this morning fall well down into the 50s across the area. We will continue to see pleasant temperatures across the Heartland as drier cooler air remains in place. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon as we warm into the upper 70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.
Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds developing. It will be slightly warmer as well. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s northeast to the middle 80s southwest.
Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s by the weekend. The heat index will approach 100 degrees. We will see a few scattered storms over the weekend, mainly across the northern half of the Heartland.