TDH: 27 more coronavirus deaths, 1,657 new positive cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state health officials reported an increase of 1,657 coronavirus cases Wednesday and 27 more deaths.
The state now has 114,098 total cases and 1,144 deaths.
So far, 75,550 people have recovered from the virus, and 5,001 have been hospitalized.
More than 1.6 million tests have been administered statewide.
Health officials have identified 197 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 22,317 COVID-19 cases and 293 total deaths countywide.
Nearly 77% of COVID-19 cases have recovered in Shelby County with 4,758 active cases.
SCHD said as cases increase, hospitals in the Mid-South are taking a hit. According to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is at 91% - which is in the red zone.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after 11 weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to August 2. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings.
SCHD is also investigating a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks at several long-term care facilities. The clusters have affected over two dozen facilities. There have been 85 virus-related deaths among employees and residents.
A separate set of facilities have reportedly recovered from their cluster. The health department says a cluster is considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 45,381 total cases and 490 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,269 cases; 20 deaths; 1,094 recoveries
- Cross -- 172 cases; 2 deaths; 149 recoveries
- Lee -- 890 cases; 7 deaths; 867 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 853 cases; 11 deaths; 584 recoveries
- Phillips -- 289 cases; 7 deaths; 240 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 173 cases; 3 deaths; 124 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,144 cases; 3 deaths; 999 recoveries
Mississippi -- 63,444 total cases and 1,804 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 377 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 128 cases
- Coahoma -- 684 cases; 10 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,472 cases; 27 deaths
- Lafayette -- 907 cases; 14 deaths
- Marshall -- 616 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 960 cases; 12 deaths
- Quitman -- 238 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 683 cases; 27 deaths
- Tippah -- 320 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 307 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 114,098 total cases and 1,144 deaths
- Crockett -- 246 cases; 4 deaths; 122 recoveries
- Dyer -- 579 cases; 7 deaths; 256 recoveries
- Fayette -- 646 cases; 8 deaths; 396 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 843 cases; 12 deaths; 505 recoveries
- Haywood -- 414 cases; 5 deaths; 180 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 445 cases; 6 deaths; 236 recoveries
- McNairy -- 335 cases; 5 deaths; 158 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,137 cases; 9 deaths; 733 recoveries
