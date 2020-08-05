Students prepare for school with immunization shots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is helping children get ready for school by providing immunization shots needed before they enter the halls this upcoming school year.
The health center was packed full of appointments on Wednesday to help give the required shots to help prevent them from getting sick or shorten the time of their illness.
Cape Girardeau County Health Center Immunization Coordinator Sandy Gibbons said it’s important for these students to make sure they are up to date on their shots, not only to help them in the classroom but also outside the halls as well.
“We’re not just doing it for school, we’re doing it for when you go to a dance and you have a Rhodes cup with a study group and you let your cup sit there and maybe somebody else hasn’t been vaccinated and have the meningitis virus,” Gibbons said. “You come out and you think that’s your cup. You drink it. And if you haven’t been vaccinated, you too can get the meningitis.”
The health department has a drive thru event scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.
If you are interested, call the Cape Girardeau County Health Center to set up an appointment time at (573) 335-7846.
