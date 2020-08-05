Small businesses in southern Ill. impacted by coronavirus to receive $550K in grant money

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Small businesses impacted by coronavirus will receive grant money through the CARES Act.
The Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission in Villa Ridge was awarded $550,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The grant will be used to make loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union Counties.
“After a months-long shutdown, Southern Illinois small businesses are starting to re-open and employees are getting back to work,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost. “This grant will help ensure that small businesses in Alexander, Pulaski, and Union counties can access critical resources to make it through this tough time.”
