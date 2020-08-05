S7HD reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recovered

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One male 10s, one female 50s, one male 70s
- Hardin County: One male 50s
- Massac County: One female 30s
- Pope County: One male 50s, one female 60s, one male 80s
- Union County: One female 50s, one male 50s
Eighteen more people have recovered.
To date, 347 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 537 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been 20 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.