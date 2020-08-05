S7HD reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recovered

S7HD reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more recovered
The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. (Source: WBRC)
By Jessica Ladd | August 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 4:21 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Alexander County: One male 10s, one female 50s, one male 70s
  • Hardin County: One male 50s
  • Massac County: One female 30s
  • Pope County: One male 50s, one female 60s, one male 80s
  • Union County: One female 50s, one male 50s

Eighteen more people have recovered.

To date, 347 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 537 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

There have been 20 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.