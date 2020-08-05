Semi hits TMA vehicle, MODOT issues safety reminder

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - MODOT is reminding everyone to use caution in work zones after a TMA (buffer truck) was struck by a SEMI on August 5.
The impact of the crash sent both the TMA driver and the driver of the semi to the hospital.
The MODOT employee suffered minor back injuries.
There is no word on the semi driver’s condition.
The impact of the crash was extremely violent and the semi was heavily damaged.
MODOT is asking people to pay attention while driving, especially in work zones.
Crews are extremely vulnerable while they work to repair/improve the roadway.
