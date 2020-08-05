Rehder wins Republican primary by slim margin for Senate Dist. 27

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Holly Rehder is the projected winner of the Republican primary by a slim margin.
The results are unofficial until they’re certified on Friday.
She said she was thankful and blessed for the votes. She called it a nail biter, and said Kathy Swan was a tough opponent.
“And so I definitely want to continue decreasing the size of government and making it more efficient and making it more efficient and I am very excited about some of the regulations that have been reduced during the covid pandemic, and I think it’s incredibly important to keep those regulations gone,” Rehder said. “The ones that have proven not necessary. And then of course continue fighting the opioid epidemic and finding things that are going to be helpful with our families struggling with that.”
At less than 150 votes, Rehder beat out Swan for the Republican spot. She’ll face Democrat Donnie Owens in November.
