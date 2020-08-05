Price of gold soaring; good time to sell unwanted jewelery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the economy, but, it’s having the opposite affect on something you could have in your jewelry box right now .
RiverCity Coins and Jewelry owner, Mike Sprouse said the price of gold is soaring.
He said the pandemic is one reason why.
“Monetary gold, which is gold coins, bars and things of that sort, is experiencing a demand that’s exceeding the available supply resulting in higher premiums than we’re use to,” Sprouse said.
At his shop, Sprouse buys and sells jewelry, coins and collectibles.
“Gold and silver has always been an investment that is always there for you and its always worth something it’s never going be worth nothing and it’s a safe haven for people who are concerned about down turns in the economy,” he said.
He said it isn’t the first time he’s seen gold jump in value. “Gold went to 1800 in 2011 from 11-1200 and then it drops back off,”he said.
While Sprouse recommends holding onto any coins you might have, he said this is a good time to sell any unwanted gold jewelry. “I think we’re going to continue to see it rise over the near term in the next few years,” Sprouse said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.