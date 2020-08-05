Preparing for a musical during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Although the odds are stacked against performers, the show must go on at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.
“The best theater comes in trying times,” said Diamon Lester, a lead in “Bring It On! The Musical” and SEMO student.
Putting on a musical during a pandemic brings its own challenges.
“There were so many times where it was like, it felt like it probably wasn’t gonna happen, because of what’s going on. We’re so lucky that it is happening, and honestly we’re so grateful,” said Danielle Bahn, a lead in “Bring It On! The Musical” and SEMO student.
According to the performers, the cast must stay cautious both in and out of rehearsals.
“Our lives are so different when we’re in a show, because we have to take care of our voices and all these things. But this just adds a whole other layer to it,” said Bahn.
“It’s a lot of sacrifice,” said Lester.
“Following all of the CDC guidelines, it has come off without a hitch, and it’s a terrific show,” said Kenneth Stilson, “Bring It On! The Musical” Director.
Actors social distance when they can, turn in COVID-19 reports every day, and take their temperatures. They also wear masks during rehearsals and will wear see thru masks for performances.
“It’s absolutely crucial that we provide these kinds of opportunities. It’s one of these things that ya know, it’s bad if you do and bad if you don’t. I mean the coronavirus has really been very, very hard on the performing arts,” said Stilson.
The cast comes from not only the Heartland but also other states. According to Stilson, a record number of people auditioned to be a part of the musical, which he attributes to the fact many performances are canceled across the country.
As another precaution, no one’s allowed in seats marked with a sign. This allows for social distancing and limits the audience to about 25 percent of the theater’s capacity.
“When things are going on that are really stressful, and I guess like traumatic for lack of a better word, it’s the best time for theater to come out, because it brings people together,” said Bahn.
Performances take place in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall August 6th-8th and 12th-15th at 7:30 p.m. Also, August 9th and 16th at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets for in-person performances by calling the River Campus Box Office at (573) 651-2265 or online.
