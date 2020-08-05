People with criminal backgrounds get a second chance at employment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One City Community Center in Cape Girardeau is bringing hope and new opportunities to those wanting to get charges taken off their record or those simply looking for a job. On Wednesday, August 5th, one City hosted the first ever ‘Project Cape’ event.
“Everybody needs a second chance,” Leah King said.
Leah King said she’s made some mistakes in her life, and she said those mistakes make it harder to find a job.
“Whenever I would go to apply for a job it was just really hard because I could see the look whenever they would get down to that part of the application,” King said.
On Wednesday, King went to ‘Project Cape’ at the One City community building hoping to get criminal charges removed from her record.
“A lot of times those individuals are required to have employment by whether it’s their probation or parole officer of whatever it might be and also have employment support services through their agency,” Kim Voelker said.
Kim Voelker helped organize the event.
She said employers often reach out to her to find workers.
“That was one of the reasons why as a chamber we wanted to think outside the box and ask our employers to consider alternative populations for employment,” Voelker said.
Cindy Kelley left prison less than a year ago and said she’s turned her life around.
Now she works to help others.
“I try to be a mentor and a guide to support people that are in that same situation because I’ve been through it all,” Kelley said.
“Bad things happen to good people and you’re going to get a good job, just don’t give up, keep working toward that.”
Missouri’s extended expungement law went into effect in 2018. Voelker said she hopes to host the event on a regular basis.
